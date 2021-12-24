LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most decorative houses you will ever see is in southern Indiana this holiday season.
Greg Jacobs' home is located just outside Greenville, Indiana. His massive Christmas light display is the talk of the town since it was first plugged in the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Spectators across the community are not only getting something nice to look at, but a outlet to look forward to Christmas Day and beyond.
"You won't leave here without a smile,” said Jacobs. “Either you'll think I'm crazy or you'll think, wow, this is really cool."
He says the display also brings out the holiday spirit for his four grandkids and his kids who grew up watching him put together the massive holiday project for many years.
"I've been doing it since 1996,” said Jacobs. “It's one of my hobbies."
He says this hobby sets him back more than $500 a month, but seeing these smiling faces is what he says is worth every penny.
Jacob says the light display is from 5:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will go until Jan. 6, 2022.
