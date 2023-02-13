LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department is partnering with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office on a program to provide Narcan to people who need the life-saving medication.
Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to reverse or reduce the effects of opioids. The opioid reversal medication will allow police officers to utilize it when someone suspected of an opioid overdose is found before the arrival of emergency medical services.
According to a news release, each county police officer will have access to Narcan. The health department is providing Narcan to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office free of charge due to a preexisting grant.
The health department also has Narcan available free of charge to the community at its location at 1918 Bono Road in New Albany. For additional information, call the Floyd County Health Department at (812) 948-4726.
