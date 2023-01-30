LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flu cases are dropping throughout Kentuckiana.
From Jan. 15-21, Kentucky confirmed 309 new flu cases. That's half the number of cases reported during the first week of the year.
Indiana is seeing a similar decline.
"Fortunately, it's kind of stabilized out a little bit," said Dr. Eric Yazel, Clark County health officer.
Yazel said Indiana had "huge spikes" last month, but for the past few weeks it declined a bit.
"I would say it's kind a the lull between the storm," he said.
Yazel said Clark County saw a huge spike during the holidays and, even though things are on a decline, they expect another peak of flu cases at the end of February.
"A lot of people wait until there is a big outbreak to get their shot," he said. "Now is a great time to get your immunization, because it takes a few weeks to build up that immunity, so, you will be protected for the next run."
So far this year, Kentucky has confirmed 132 flu-related deaths this flu season. Indiana has reported 163.
"That's just kind of the viral pattern, to be honest. It hits hard. You get a big peak, you know, it levels out after a week or two, then it goes back down to normal until the next peak," Yazel said. "So, I think we are fortunate to just be in one of those down turn times, but that changes really fast."
Yazel said even though the health department is watching flu cases decline, COVID-19 is making another comeback.
"Fortunately, most of the cases are very mild that we are seeing right now, but we are seeing a few more cases recently than we have been," he said.
For those who already have their vaccines, Yazel said to keep washing your hands and stay home if you think you're sick.
"All the things you have been hearing from us for the last three years or so, still hold true," he said.
For information about getting a flu shot in the Louisville area, click here. For the rest of Kentucky, click here.
For information about getting vaccinated in Indiana, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.