LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four-time Grammy award winning duo for King & Country is coming to the KFC Yum! Center this fall.
Joel and Luke Smallbone will bring their "A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour" to Louisville on Nov. 28.
The platinum-selling duo is bringing their Christmas show to Louisville for the first time.
The band is partnering with the Salvation Army to collect toys for children during the tour.
Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday and for the general public on Friday.
Ticket prices start at $23.
