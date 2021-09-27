LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford Motor Company plans to build two plants in Glendale, Kentucky, that will manufacture batteries as it prepares to ramp up its fleet of electric vehicles.
The $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre campus near Interstate 65 — to be called BlueOvalSK Battery Park — is aimed at opening in 2025, Ford said Monday in a news release, and will bring 5,000 new jobs to Hardin County.
Ford said the batteries made at the plant — in partnership with SK Innovation — will go into both Ford and Lincoln vehicles made at the company's assembly plants in North America. Ford expects at least 40% of global sales to be electric vehicles by 2030.
"This is the single largest investment in the history of our state and this project solidifies our leadership role in the future of the automotive manufacturing industry," Gov. Andy Beshear said in the news release. "It will transform our economy, creating a better Kentucky, with more opportunities, for our families for generations. Our economy is on fire — or maybe it's electric. Our time is now. Our future is now."
The Kentucky plant is part of $11.4 billion in new investment from Ford and SK Innovation adding 11,000 jobs to Glendale as well as another plant in Stanton, Tennessee, just northeast of Memphis.
We’re bringing zero-emission electric vehicles at scale to Americans with two new massive, environmentally- advanced campuses in TN and KY that will produce the next generation of electric F-series trucks and batteries to power future electric #Ford and #Lincoln vehicles. pic.twitter.com/SrHpPkfKRV— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) September 27, 2021
“Ford is very excited to make this historic investment in the great state of Kentucky,” Lisa Drake, chief operating officer of Ford North America, said in a news release. “Kentucky has been an incredible partner to Ford for more than 100 years and is home to Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant. With this announcement, Kentucky will play an essential role as Ford fulfills its commitment to lead the electric vehicle revolution and create thousands of jobs in the commonwealth, and we look forward to working with Kentuckians to create the future together.”
Ford will hold a "major economic announcement" event with more details on the plant at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the State Capitol in Frankfort.
