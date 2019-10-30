FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo signs are posted during a demonstration outside a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Now that the United Auto Workers union has settled with General Motors after a nearly six-week strike, the union will focus on Ford and then Fiat Chrysler. But neither of the companies is going to want the same terms as GM agreed to, making one or two more strikes possible. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)