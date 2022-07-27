LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal safety investigation has been launched after reports of engine problems with some Ford Broncos.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will investigate nearly 26,000 2021 Ford Bronco SUVs after reports of loss of power at highway speeds.
Ford said the problem is because of an interference between the piston and engine valve, which causes the engine to lock up.
There have not been any reports of crashes or injuries caused by the issue.
Ford has had 25 recalls so far this year, more than any U.S. car maker.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.