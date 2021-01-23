LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, Ford drivers: 3 million vehicles are being recalled.
The recall centers on a defect in airbags made by Takata, a now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, whose devices have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States, according to a report from CNN Business.
The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday rejected Ford's argument that this version of the airbags didn't need to be replaced.
Another version of the Takata airbag had a defect in the inflator that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle. In addition to the 18 deaths, more than 400 drivers or passengers have been injured, including being blinded or maimed.
The models covered by the recall include the 2007 to 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2006 to 2012 Ford Fusion, the 2006 to 2012 Lincoln Zephyr, the 2007 to 2010 Ford Edge and the 2007 to 2010 Lincoln MKX.
Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall, or they can enter the VIN number on this site. Ford will repair the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.
It will cost Ford $610 million to replace the airbags as a result of NHTSA's decision. Because of Takata's bankruptcy, Ford is shouldering all costs itself.
