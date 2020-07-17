LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Bath County deputy sheriff on Thursday was indicted on more than 30 charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and child pornography.
Eugene Preece, 39, is accused of requesting and sending "sexually graphic images" from minors online between November 2017 to October 2018, according to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office. Preece is also accused of sexual assaulting a minor in November 2018.
Preece was indicted on third-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 14 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, 14 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
"Our children deserve to be protected, and I’m grateful to our law enforcement partners and my Office of Special Prosecutions for their diligent work to seek justice for the victim," Cameron said in a news release.
Preece's bond is set at $100,000 full cash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.