LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville basketball player Robbie Valentine has joined area businesses and Black Lives Matter for a health and wellness camp for kids.
The camp, at California Community Center, will run from 9 a.m. to noon, July 27-29.
Valentine said the camp would help kids who have struggled without their usual interactions during the pandemic.
And he said camps, whether baseball or other sports, in general help children stay out of trouble.
“It’s not just a basketball camp,” he said at a news conference. “You know, basketball lures you in. Once you lure them in there, you can focus on so many things to help young people.”
You can register for the event here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.