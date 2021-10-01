LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Against the Grain celebrated its newest venture, a sandwich shop in downtown Louisville, with a ribbon-cutting Friday.
The local brewery is taking over what used to be Another Place Sandwich Shop at 119 S. Seventh St. The menu offers toasted sandwiches and, of course, Against the Grain beer.
“It’s a new concept for us,” said Sam Cruz, one of the four co-owners. “For me, bringing this back to life and breathing life into it — that’s been exciting.”
Another Place Sandwich Shop — along with the basement jazz club called Jimmy Can’t Dance — were beloved gems in downtown Louisville. However, the owners decided it was time to close in February after 50 years in business.
“The pandemic sucked,” said Adam Watson, another co-owner. “There’s no getting around it. But we think we can come back and we believe we will come back.”
Against the Grain announced it would be taking over the restaurant and music venue in April. The team has been working hard ever since cleaning, designing and upgrading the place. The live music venue and speakeasy called Flamingo Lounge opened in July. Watson said their efforts in opening both spots shows they’re "putting our money where our mouth is" and backing up their belief in the city.
“We’re committed to downtown and we’re committed to the culture that was here and vibrant before," Cruz said. "And we see it coming back. We want to accelerate it. So we’re going to continue to push forward with concepts like this."
Before cutting the ribbon, Against the Grain presented Apron Inc. with a check for $1,000 and thanked the organization for all the support it provided during the COVID-19 pandemic to restaurant and hospitality workers.
As part of the ceremony, Mayor Greg Fischer's office made an official proclamation that Sept. 21 would be Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium Day.
The sandwich shop will be open Monday through Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.