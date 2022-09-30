LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former president of a Kentucky private Christian college has filed a lawsuit against the college, its administration executives and its Board of Trustees.
According to a report by LEX 18, former president William A. Jones filed the lawsuit against Georgetown College, alleging defamation, false light and violation of Title IX rights.
Jones was fired on Nov. 1, 2021, after allegations of sexual assault against a female employee surfaced, as well as claims of inappropriate behavior with another female employee and other conduct that violated Jones' employment agreement with the college.
According to an emergency protective order, the employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jones says it happened during an out-of-state work trip, and that she made the filing out of concern for her safety.
But in a written statement on Thursday night, Kyle T. Thompson, Jones' attorney, said the allegations are false.
"Mr. Jones vehemently denied then and denies now ever sexually assaulting or performing any act of sexual misconduct towards any woman in his life," Thompson said.
When LEX 18 contacted Georgetown College, the college released the following statement:
"Georgetown College learned yesterday that former President William Jones has taken legal action against the College related to his termination by its Board of Trustees on November 1, 2021. The College will not comment on pending litigation with Mr. Jones."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.