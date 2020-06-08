LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Hardin County teacher is facing federal charges including production of child pornography.
Robert Alan Thompson, 33, of Hodgenville, told investigators he received two pictures of boys aged 13 to 14, from Matthew Lyons, 33, who in April was charged with offenses including sex trafficking of a child, authorities said.
Thompson, who also formerly taught in Franklin County, also has been charged with online enticement of a minor, according to the release. Hardin County fired Thompson following his arrest in April, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
“Our most basic job in law enforcement is to protect families from violence and safe from predators; when the later are wolves in a sheep‘s clothing of a teacher, that becomes even more urgent,” Coleman said.
According to the release, a detective with the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office Department of Criminal Investigations found on Thompson’s phone social media discussions with a former middle school student, who was still a minor, and asked that the minor send him sexually explicit images.
“We won’t stand for child exploitation in the Commonwealth, and we’re going after anyone who tries to take advantage of children," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
The online enticement charge carries a penalty between 10 years and life in prison. The production of child pornography charge carries a penalty between 15 and 30 years in prison.
The offices of Coleman and Cameron received assistance from Radcliff Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the U.S. Secret Service.
