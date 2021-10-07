LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former police station in the Highlands has been transformed into a hotel.
Bellwether Hotel is about to open its doors at 1300 Bardstown Road, not far from Cherokee Parkway.
It spans two buildings: One was the former Highlands Police Station, and the other was the Louisville Ballet.
The owners said they made it a priority to restore the historic buildings to their former glory.
"We love the Highlands," said Ben Botkins, the co-owner of the hotel. "This is home. We love the parks. We love the old buildings, the old homes, and we are just very excited to bring more people to the corridor and support our friends' businesses and check out our parks and enjoy the neighborhood that we call home. That's a big part of what drives us to do this."
The first guests can check in Oct. 15.
It will also have a restaurant, but that won't open until next year.
