LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When ITT Technical Institute suddenly shut down in 2016, many students were left with a mountain of bills and no degree. Now, thousands are hopeful a loan initiative program under President Joe Biden's administration will give them a fresh start.
Paul Cason, one of the thousands looking for a redo, is a U.S. Army veteran who enrolled at ITT Tech in Louisville in 2015 with the goal of becoming an electrical engineer. Now, he works for Park Place Technologies handling logistics and is looking for what's next.
Cason said he was deployed five times to Iraq and Afghanistan and enrolled at ITT Tech to pursue what he's always wanted to do: repair electronic equipment.
"I wanted to start my civilian life anew, and I was like, 'Wow, I'm making steps,'" Cason said. "And then it just shut down on me. I was pretty heartbroken."
Cason used his VA loan to study at the university. When the institution closed its doors after being sanctioned by former President Barack Obama's administration, his VA loan disappeared.
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that 18,000 ITT Tech students will have their student loans forgiven. The clean slate is estimated to wipe away $500 million in student debt.
"It's hope," Cason said. "There's hope to get back, maybe do something more with your life, maybe get that extra goal accomplished."
Cason said he's hopeful he can get his VA loan returned so he can finish his degree somewhere else. He enrolled at Sullivan University after leaving ITT Tech but wasn't able to finish his degree after a family death required him to focus on taking care of loved ones.
"My hope moving forward is to still finish my degree in electrical engineering," Cason said. "I'm hoping some of my credits from going to ITT tech will transfer to another school."
Cason's application would be one of many waiting for approval. The U.S. Department of Education reported there are more than 100,000 pending claims after a backlog was created under former President Donald Trump's administration.
Until he can find out what is next in his journey to higher education, Cason said he's just going to stay positive and learn however he can,
"I haven't given up or anything," he said. "It's not over just because something like that happens. Just push through it and find a different route."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.