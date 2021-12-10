LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer was indicted in another perjury case this week after prosecutors say they discovered more lies from when he was an officer.
John David Green is facing two counts of perjury after prosecutors say he misrepresented statements of a victim that ultimately led to two women wrongfully being charged with assault.
The two women, Jorian Stigall and Christian Murphy, were charged with assault after Green wrote and testified that the pair jumped another woman and "stomped" on her until her leg broke. The incident happened in March 2017 at an apartment complex off Breckinridge Lane. However, according to prosecutors, the victim in the case actually told Green that she had no idea how her leg was broken. Green is accused of repeating the lie during a probable cause hearing and during testimony to a grand jury. The grand jury chose not to indict Stigall or Murphy.
Green was indicted on two counts of perjury on Thursday. But he has faced allegations of lying during cases he's investigated before.
Prosecutors allege Green charged Shayla Simpson for theft in 2018 and then falsely testified there was surveillance video showing she stole from her employer — even though the evidence clearly showed she didn't.
A lawsuit filed by Simpson in September 2019 also claims Green forged documents and told Simpson he would drop the case if she paid him $2,000, an offer she refused.
Simpson was initially charged in a criminal case in Jefferson Circuit Court, but the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office requested it be dismissed. Forbush-Moss filed a motion in April telling Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards that Simpson was wrongfully accused and that surveillance video of the theft "clearly" showed another employee stole the money.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Cooke said a woman named Karen Hart, who was identified from store surveillance video, has been indicted in the case. The case was dismissed without Simpson acknowledging police had probable cause to arrest her. Prosecutors did not object.
In the federal lawsuit, Simpson claims she called police on Aug. 15, 2018, when she learned the deposit from the night before was missing from the McDonald's where she worked.
According to the suit, Green was provided with the store footage of the office where the safe was located and asked Simpson to take a polygraph.
After Simpson declined, Green and Officer Payvand Rakhshan later came to the McDonald's while Simpson was working and, without a warrant, handcuffed her "very excessively tight," according to the suit. Green then allegedly told her if she would take a polygraph, he would let her go back to work; if not, she would go to jail. She was eventually taken to jail and charged with theft.
