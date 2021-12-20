NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A soon-to-be former New Albany officer pleaded guilty to a felony charge on Monday.
Adam Schneider pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a felony, and the misdemeanor charge of interference with reporting a crime. The misdemeanor charge was an amendment from what was originally a felony charge of obstruction of justice.
"What we believe is a fair resolution to this case for the community and for the defendant, while holding him accountable," said Floyd County prosecutor Chris Lane.
The charges came about after a woman told investigators she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Schneider while she was a confidential informant in criminal cases. She also told investigators Schneider knew she had methamphetamine in her possession, but chose not to seize it.
Lane says the felony charge sets a good precedent.
"What we hope to have happen is that with that on a record, it serves notice for the future that public trust matters," said Lane. "It matters in this office, and it matters at New Albany Police Department."
In addition to resigning from the department, the plea deal means he will serve at least two years probation — a sentence that began immediately.
"I want to commend police chief Todd Bailey because as soon as these allegations were brought forth he immediately instituted an investigation and did a phenomenal job of working with us and turning this over to Indiana State Police," Lane said.
The Floyd County case is one of two Schneider has been facing, he has also been charged with voyeurism in an unrelated Clark County case. Investigators say he recorded video of women changing in a dressing room without their knowledge.
Lane hopes the plea deal in this case helps bolster public faith.
"When one person commits a crime it breaches the public trust, even though those other 70, approximately 70 people over there, perform their duties with the highest integrity," said Lane. "So, we're glad we could hold this accountability because it shows this system works. And I'm very proud of that police department, New Albany Police Department, and I'm proud of this system."
If the case had gone to trial, Schneider would have faced up to one year behind bars and fines for the misdemeanor charge, and up to two-and-a-half years in prison and fines for the felony charge.
Schneider's Clark County case has a pre-trial conference scheduled in June.
