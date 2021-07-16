LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany Police officer was arrested in Clark County on Friday and charged with two counts of voyeurism.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the department's administration was "advised of potential misconduct" by Officer Adam Schneider two weeks ago.
Indiana State Police were contacted to help investigate the allegations, Bailey said. Schneider was suspended and "relieved of his official duties."
Bailey said ISP's investigation is ongoing and could not provide additional details.
"At the NAPD, our officers are held to the highest standards of personal and professional conduct, and when presented with the current allegations, we took appropriate action immediately," Bailey said.
According to court records, a judge issued an arrest warrant and set Schneider's bond at $10,000 cash.
Records say Schneider was charged with two counts of voyeurism using a camera, but a probable cause affidavit including details of the allegations was not yet available. At last check, he was being held at the Clark County Jail.
