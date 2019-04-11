LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former NFL player and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl, according to a report by Fox News.
Ex-NFL player, 28-year-old Cierre Wood, and his 25-year-old girlfriend, Amy Taylor, were taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the death of Taylor's daughter, Las Vegas authorities said.
Las Vegas Metro police said the pair was arrested at Summerlin Hospital after the child died there Tuesday night. Both were charged with first-degree child abuse.
Wood played in the NFL from 2013-2015, where he spent most of his career on practice squads with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. He saw just five carriages in regular season play, according to the Fox News report.
He also played in college for Notre Dame from 2010-2013, accumulating 2,447 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. He most recently played in the Canadian Football League, according to Yahoo Sports.
Wood and Taylor were each held on a $5,000 bond, according to Clark County jail records.
They were expected to appear in court on Thursday, Fox5 Las Vegas reported.
