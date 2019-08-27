LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former member of the Hanover Fire Department once accused of arson has pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.
A judge sentenced 24-year-old William Desch to five years in prison after he entered pleaded guilty Monday.
Court documents say Desch originally admitted to setting a fire at an empty home in Hanover, Indiana in December 2018. The Hanover Fire Department responded to the fire.
Prosecutor David Sutter says Desch "admitted he entered the home with the intent to commit arson."
Sutter says other counts of arson and burglary were dismissed.
Desch had served with the fire department for four years before the fire.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.