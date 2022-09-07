LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kelly Craft, who served as ambassador to Canada and the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, has entered the race to become governor of Kentucky.
Craft is joining several other Republicans to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.
I'm Kelly Craft and I am running for Governor of Kentucky because I know our best days are ahead of us. Watch my story and join our conservative movementhere: https://t.co/lQTHkLaOxB pic.twitter.com/K4JOhOnzDz— Kelly Craft (@KellyCraftKY) September 7, 2022
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also entered the race and was endorsed by Trump.
Craft said Kentucky's best days are ahead.
