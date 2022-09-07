Kelly Craft

Kelly Craft served as former President Trump's U.N. ambassador to Canada and the United Nations. She's joining several other Republicans to take on Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in 2023. (Source: Kelly Craft: Governor for Kentucky)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kelly Craft, who served as ambassador to Canada and the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, has entered the race to become governor of Kentucky.

Craft is joining several other Republicans to take on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also entered the race and was endorsed by Trump.

Craft said Kentucky's best days are ahead.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags