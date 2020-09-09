LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southern Indiana pilot Robert Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of child exploitation Tuesday, and some women from Brown's past are coming forward to say his behavior can be traced back years ago.
Brown attended law school at the University of Louisville in 2016, and several women later accused him of assault.
Georgia Connally, who is now an attorney, claims Brown sexually assaulted her at his home in Indiana one night after a party in 2016. She said she was intoxicated and drunkenly agreed to allow Brown to drive her home. Instead, she claims Brown took her to his home across state lines and raped her.
She adds that Brown texted her the next morning saying, "You're going to say that I raped you, aren't you?"
Another woman told WDRB News she was assaulted by Brown the same year.
Connally said she later reported Brown to the dean, along with several other women. However, the women opted to provide written statements rather than testify at a Title IX hearing. And because the women chose to provide statements, they were not listed as complainants in the hearing. And due to confidentiality rules, they still don't know the outcome of that hearing.
Brown ultimately graduated law school at U of L.
Four years later, in January of this year, he was arrested after getting off a plane he was flying at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. He was charged with several counts of child exploitation.
"I remember feeling overwhelmed, because I had been over it," Connally said. "And now it was a sudden resurgence of something I thought we were past. But I was also hopeful that vindication was coming."
Connally was contacted by detectives from the New Albany Police Department as a part of the investigation into Brown's charges. She said she had to identify pictures of herself that Brown still had on a personal device.
"Photos that shouldn't exist and shouldn't have seen the light of day, especially in a police station full of men I don't know," she said. "It was humiliating."
On Tuesday, Brown flipped his plea and submitted a plea bargain. He's pleading guilty to three counts of child exploitation. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane told WDRB News that his office has taken the plea under advisement but has not accepted yet.
Connally said she hopes her and others' stories will serve as encouragement to other women who have experienced similar things to step forward. She said she hopes it also serves as a way to highlight issues surrounding Title IX procedures and show that many people are capable of dangerous things.
"Even those who appear to have power can make these types of harmful decisions," she said. "Even those with power can be monsters."
Brown is set to be sentenced in Floyd County on Oct. 6.
