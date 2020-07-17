MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A former UK Wildcat has tested positive for COVID-19.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, who played at UK for the 2009-10 season, has tested positive for the virus, but has said he doesn't have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.
Bledsoe hasn't been with the Milwaukee Bucks since they reported to Orlando last week, the Journal Sentinel reported.
The Bucks began a second training camp early this month but shut it down after someone from the organization tested positive for the coronovirus. They didn't name the person at the time.
Bledsoe is among other NBA players to announce positive COVID-19 tests since teams started reporting to the bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex last week, including Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes and Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon.
Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.
All 22 NBA teams invited to conclude the season will play eight games before the postseason begins.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media and The Associated Press. All rights reserved.