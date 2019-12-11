LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former UPS employee has been arrested months after police say he stole an iPhone X.
According to an arrest warrant, 33-year-old Jonas Mbonihankuye was employed with UPS back in July, when he removed a package from a UPS truck and took it with him into the bathroom.
Police say that package contained an iPhone X, worth $1,200. He then took the iPhone from the package and kept it, according to the warrant.
Police say video surveillance captured Mbonihankuye taking the package from the truck to the bathroom.
When UPS management confronted him about the incident, Mbonihankuye allegedly admitted to the crime.
A warrant was issued for his arrest in August, and he was taken into custody by Louisville Metro Police early Wednesday morning. He's charged with theft by unlawful taking.
