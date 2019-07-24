LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program aims to attract hundreds of soldiers transitioning out of military service to live in Kentucky permanently for good paying jobs.
The partnership between Fort Knox and Elizabethtown Community and Technical College allows soldiers in the last six months of their service to make school their full-time job. Soldiers in the program can take classes to earn certifications in advanced manufacturing fields.
"If you have made a pact to take care of your nation, likewise we want to take care of you as you transition," said Col. Pat Kaune, a Fort Knox Garrison Commander.
Dr. Juston Pate, president of ECTC, said he's proud of the partnership.
"This is one of the most powerful things I've worked on in my career," Pate said. "You think about the impact -- not just for the region -- but this is a fantastic opportunity for the soldiers."
Jim Iacocca retired 18 months ago from Fort Knox as Brigadier General and, at one point, oversaw the U.S. Army's Human Resources Command.
"Transition can be nerve-wracking," he explained. "For 29 years, I knew what I was doing and where I was headed, and you're getting ready to retire and what's next?"
Iacocca noted that many don't retire but leave the service still needing to work.
"They want to a good opportunity where they can provide for their family," he said.
The 16-week program focuses on high-demand fields such as computer-aided drafting and design, electrical technology and engineering.
ECTC said it has companies waiting to hire, with starting pay varying between $50,000 and $80,000 a year.
"This is an opportunity for us to increase our workforce, but not just our workforce: a highly skilled, highly motivated, highly dependable workforce," Pate said.
The first class, a test group of about 20 current Fort Knox soldiers, starts in October.
Post leaders expect hundreds to participate.
"We're also going to put it out to the entire U.S. Army," Kaune said. "So a soldier could come from Fort Knox; they could come from Fort Drum, New York; they could come through Fort Lewis. We're going to sell it. We're going to get people to come."
It's an effort to turn soldiers into students, hoping they learn to like Kentucky as a forever home.
Soldiers interested in the program should contact Harriet Taylor at The Education Center at Fort Knox at 502-624-8246.
