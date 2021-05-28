LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox will host its annual cemetery visitation on Memorial Day.
The ceremony, which starts at 11:30 a.m., isn't open to the general public this year due to space limitations. The ceremony will be available to be viewed on the Fort Knox Facebook page later Monday.
Adjutant General of the Army Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy will participate in a ceremonial wreath laying and gives remarks during the event. The ceremony will also have a 21-gun salute, Prisoners of War and Missing in Action remembrance ceremony, flag folding and the playing of taps, according to a news release.
Cemeteries will be open for families to visit people buried on the post with access offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fort Knox Range Operations staff will be positioned at checkpoints for people looking for specific gravesites.
Visitors 18 and older are required to provide a valid driver's license and cell phone number at checkpoints.
