LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senior leaders at Fort Knox conducted a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to pay homage to fallen warriors.
U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Maj. Gen John Evans and Command Sgt. Maj. John Woodson watched as a flag detail hoisted the flag to the top, before joining Harvey Casteel, of USACC, to place a wreath in front of the flagpole, according to a news release.
A video of the Memorial Day ceremony is available on the installation’s Facebook page.
Memorial Day has its root in the Civil War. On April 9, 1865, communities across the country began flying flags at half-staff and decorating graves of fallen soldiers.
According to the Veterans Affairs website, the head of an organization of Union veterans on May 5, 1868 established Decoration Day for May 30 as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of war dead.
“It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country,” the website reads.
