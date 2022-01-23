LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating after one man was shot and killed by Fort Knox Police after he breached the main gate with his vehicle and later attempted to ram and run over officers.
According to Ft. Knox Media Relations Officer Kyle Hodges, a 41-year-old, non-military affiliated male illegally breached the gate around 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers initially responded to a suspicious person call near the Visitor Center but then the man fled by vehicle onto military reservation upon their arrival.
The man attempted to strike the patrol cars of the officers as they pursued him, Hodges said.
The pursuit ended just east of the main cantonment area and officers then tried to deescalate the situation for roughly 90 minutes by talking to him.
Once the man attempted to ram and run over the officers, they shot and killed him at about 1:20 a.m. on Sunday.
According to Ft. Knox medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
Due to the investigation, the officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome.
Hodges said a motive is unknown but there is no indication that the incident was extremist or terrorist-related.
Individuals who may know anymore information are asked to contact CID at (502) 624-6332.
