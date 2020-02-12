FORT KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big news for Fort Knox means big things for the community around the military post.
Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. CJ King said he got word the post had been selected as the fourth U.S. Army Headquarters about the same time everyone else did Tuesday.
"Super proud to be selected," King said.
King said he does not have a dollar amount yet, but he knows this will have an economic impact on the local community.
"I can tell you right now Fort Knox has about a $2.5 billion economic impact on the region," he said.
The owners of Radcliff businesses Lee's Tae Kwon Do Academy Incorporated and DIY Studio are smiling after hearing the news.
"My Facebook feed is blowing up with it," DIY Studio Owner Lynn Dray said. "I'm so excited about the addition to Fort Knox. I think all of Hardin County is going to benefit from this."
Owner of Lee's Tae Kwon Do Academy Chang Young Lee said more than 60% of his students have military ties.
"I was very excited to see more soldiers coming in, more students," Lee said. "It's always good to have more students."
Dray said, for her, this means she will be serving more cups of coffee and talking to new customers about the time she lived at Fort Knox with her family.
"We moved down here 10 years ago, and when we did, that's when the base was booming, and I loved seeing all the soldiers, all the families," Dray said. "There were so many activities to partake in, so that is what I want to see. I want to see flourishing and big again."
King said the Lt. General Timothy J. Maude Complex will serve as what is being called the V Corps Headquarters. The Army said about 200 of the 635 new soldiers will support an operational command post in Europe. It is a move Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said he pushed to make happen.
"I've worked for years to help ensure that Ft. Knox receives the resources and national attention that it deserves," McConnell said. "So it's really great to see the Army agrees that its high-quality facilities are perfect for this new headquarters.".
Locals said they cannot wait to welcome the new soldiers with open arms.
The U.S. Army said it plans to activate the V Corps Headquarters by the fall of 2020.
