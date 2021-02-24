LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox is getting ready to make some noise.
The post will be conducting military training exercises from Feb. 26 to March 5 that may be "louder than normal at times," according to a Facebook post from the Vine Grove Police Department.
"Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of the units," the police department said in its Facebook post. "This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities."
As a result of the training, "increased noise and vibrations" may be experienced in the surrounding area during this period, police said.
