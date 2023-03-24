LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The history of Fort Knox is now on display at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
A banner was hung Friday that details the 105-year history of the Army post and it's contributions to the nation and Kentucky.
Fort Knox is second to UPS as the state's largest employer.
Maj. Gen. Johnny K. Davis, the commanding general at Fort Knox, talked about why it's important for the banner to be on display at the airport.
"Relationships matter," Davis said. "And that's why I think the relationship between the Fort Knox, U.S. Army and the Louisville airport and Louisville is just so exceptional. One-hundred-and-five years this relationship has been going on and will continue to go on. And our partnership will endure for many more years to come."
The banner is located at near Gate B2.
