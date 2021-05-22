LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A forum will bring leaders together Monday night to discuss how to address violence in Louisville.
Hosted by Renee Shaw, "Examining Violent Crime in Louisville: A KET Forum" will air at 8 p.m. Monday on Kentucky Educational Television.
Forum guests include Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, community activist Christopher 2X and Dr. Keith Miller, a trauma care surgeon at University of Louisville Hospital. They will be joined by Russell Coleman, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, criminologist David Kennedy and Monique Williams, the director of Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
Louisville set a record in 2020 with 173 homicides and more than 580 nonfatal shootings and is on pace to break those records in 2021.
As of Saturday, Louisville has seen 68 homicides in 2021. Less than five months into the year, there have been more than 230 nonfatal shootings, according to data from LMPD.
Related Stories:
- Several weekend shootings put Louisville on pace for another record year for homicides
- To address surge in violence, Louisville leader proposes witness protection program
- LMPD chief says economic hardship make some Louisville communities 'ripe' for violence
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.