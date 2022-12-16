LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe.
LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
An email sent to the WDRB newsroom from LMPD stated Steele was "found safe" and will be reunited with loved ones.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.