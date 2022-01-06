LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder of a Louisville veterans organization who worked to combat veteran suicide has died.
Loved ones say Troy Yocum died this week after a short battle with COVID-19.
Yocum founded Active Heroes in memory of his grandfather, a veteran who died by suicide.
The Iraq War veteran walked across the country promoting awareness for PTSD and raising funds for outreach and counseling programs.
The charity opened a military family retreat center in Shepherdsville in 2016.
Yocum departed Active Heroes last year and started the Warrior Battalion nonprofit with a similar mission.
"Marines and veterans getting ready to take their own lives and successfully walking them back from the brink of darkness and finding them the help they need," John Fitch, Warrior Battalion board member, said.
Yocum's family is planning a military style memorial service. They say they will wait until COVID-19 rates decrease.
