LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The founder of Hope Scarves, a Louisville nonprofit that sends scarves around the world to women with breast cancer, has died.
When Lara MacGregor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, she was given a box of scarves with a note that said "you can do it." After her treatment, she passed on the scarves to another woman with the same note, and thus the idea of Hope Scarves was born.
She died Tuesday at 45 years old of metastatic breast cancer.
Since founding Hope Scarves in 2012, MacGregor has sent over 20,000 scarves to women battling 90 types of cancer across the world. Earlier this year, she was named a “L’Oreal Paris Woman of Worth” for her work.
"Although Lara’s time on earth was short, her memory and legacy live on within us," the organization said in a Facebook post. "She taught us how to hold joy and fear in the same hand at the same time, to live a great story, and to always hope.
"Her wish was always to love your family, love your friends, and live life to the fullest."
MacGregor leaves behind a husband and two sons. Arrangements have not yet been made for her funeral.
