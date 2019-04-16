LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses is celebrating the opening of its newly renovated distillery with the debut of a new bourbon.
The bourbon company finished a $55 million expansion to meet product demand. The project invested $34 million into the Lawrenceburg, Kentucky distillery that includes two new buildings and enough equipment to expand production by 130,000 barrels a year.
The company also invested $21 million into the Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox's Creek to add a new bottling facility that includes a high-speed bottling line. The first of several new warehouses is also in place to hold all the additional bourbon being produced.
To mark the occasion, the distillery is releasing its first permanent addition to its product line in 12 years. Four Roses Small Batch Select is bottled at 104 proof and was created by Master Distiller Brent Elliott who hand-selected and mingled six of Four Roses' 10 Bourbon recipes, each aged a minimum of 6 years, to create Small Batch Select.
In a release, the company says "Four Roses Small Batch Select balances notes of candied fruit with warmth and spice for a nuanced, mouth-coating flavor enjoyable to both casual drinkers and connoisseurs."
The new bourbon will be available starting April 17, 2019 at the distillery and bottling facility visitor centers. It will be available at some retailers in Kentucky, New York, California, Texas and Georgia in the next few weeks. It will get a wider distribution in the future.
