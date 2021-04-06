LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fourth Street Live! is hiring up to 100 workers as restaurants and bars either reopen or prepare for an influx of guests.
The public is invited to apply for the jobs at several businesses including The Sports & Social Club, Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, PBR Louisville, TGI Friday's, Howl at the Moon and Pizza Bar. Available positions include servers, kitchen staff, host / hostess, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, barbacks and entertainers.
The hiring event is scheduled for three days:
- Tuesday, April 6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 7: Noon to 6 p.m.
- Thursday, April 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"The pandemic has kind of taken that to a different level," said Antuan del Carpio, operations manager of Fourth Street Live! "I think the most difficult part is to try and get people out of homes right now. It's going to be a transition. It's going to take some time. But we'll get there."
During the pandemic, the Jim Beam Urban Stillhouse as well as Hard Rock Cafe closed. The Hard Rock Cafe location remains vacant.
Fourth Street Live! will have recruiters and hiring managers on site to interview candidates for full- and part-time jobs. Interested applicants should apply online at 4thstlive.com/careers prior to the event or bring a smartphone device equipped with a QR code reader to participate.
