LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue will reopen to traffic in both directions on Aug. 22, according to Louisville Metro Councilmember Bill Hollander.
The Louisville Water Company is undergoing the Frankfort Avenue Water Project, a one-year construction project where crews are replacing water mains near the Crescent Hill Treatment Plant, including a 60-inch water main recently installed in the middle of Frankfort Avenue.
The road closures were necessary as crews worked to replace pipes that date back to the 1800s. The new pipes are much larger than the 36-inch pipes being replaced, with valves that are 60 inches in diameter and weigh in at 30,000 pounds.
Hollander said the $16.6 million investment has included work on Frankfort, Stilz and Reservoir Avenues.
In his newsletter, the 9th District Metro Councilman said two lanes of traffic on Frankfort Avenue, one eastbound and one westbound will be opened on Aug. 22.
The intersection of Reservoir and Frankfort Avenues will remain closed. Hollander said Louisville Water expects to have Reservoir open by the end of September and final restoration completed in October.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.