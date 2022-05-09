LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Water Company project will lead to lane closures for Frankfort Avenue, affecting area residents and businesses over the next several months.
The project will be taking place along Frankfort Avenue and at the Crescent Hill Reservoir. The reservoir will remain open for the duration of the construction, but visitors will only be able to use the Brownsboro Road entrance.
Big changes on Frankfort Avenue as eastbound traffic is now detoured onto Hillcrest or Stilz; westbound traffic can go through; and the Frankfort & Reservoir intersection closes. The project is on schedule, with east & westbound lanes open by August. Drive carefully in the area. pic.twitter.com/xoqc2VcmRg— Bill Hollander (@BillHollander) May 9, 2022
That construction marks the second and final phase of the one-year Frankfort Avenue Water Project, during which crews are replacing water mains near the Crescent Hill Treatment Plant, including a 60-inch water main recently installed in the middle of Frankfort Avenue.
The construction is a huge undertaking since it's so close to railroads.
Instead of tearing up Frankfort Avenue, the water company is using a technique called sliplining, in which they will insert the new main into the existing one.
While they aren't tearing up the roads, some lanes still have to close causing frustration for residents and businesses.
"We know that we are an anchor in this community and our water makes it possible for businesses and homes to operate," said Kelley Dearing Smith, a spokeswoman for the utility company. "We also know that construction is an inconvenience, so our goal in working with the businesses is hopefully they can appreciate the inconvenience a little to get to that end result."
The following detours and road closings have been announced:
- Frankfort Avenue will be reduced to one westbound lane between Sacred Heart Lane and Hillcrest Avenue
- Reservoir Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed at Frankfort Avenue
- Two detours for eastbound motorists: Stilz Avenue to Lexington Road to Cannons Lane, and Hillcrest Avenue to Brownsboro Road to Chenoweth Lane
- Residents using the Crescent Hill Reservoir, Mary T. Meagher Pool or the Crescent Hill Golf Course will have access via Brownsboro Road
The Louisville Water Company said since the project started almost a year ago, crews have worked with businesses to ease the pain through efforts like adding signs to tell people businesses are still open.
They will also replace and add new sidewalks to the area.
