LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.
According to court documents, 63-year-old Timothy Riggs was arrested by Kentucky State Police Wednesday evening at his home.
Police say they were conducting an undercover investigation when one of Riggs' online accounts was flagged for containing files related to child pornography.
Police executed a search warrant at Riggs' home on Isaac Shelby Circle, in Frankfort. While examining his electronic devices, police discovered six child pornography files, according to the arrest report.
Police say Riggs ultimately admitted to searching for, viewing and distributing child pornography, He also admitted to sending child pornography to himself, as well as a woman in Florida.
He was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and six counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
