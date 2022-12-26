LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum traded out its C7 Corvette for a C6 last week, but there was one small problem: it wouldn't fit on the freight elevator needed to transport it to the museum's Great Hall.
Crews from the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green worked with museum employees to remove the C6's bumper, but it was still an eighth of an inch too long. So the muffler was removed as well.
Then the car was jacked up at least two feet at an angle to allow room for the elevator doors to close safely. Once the car was in the Great Hall, all of the parts were re-attached for the museum's "Cool Kentucky" display.
The C7 was partially disassembled and moved to the loading dock so it can be returned to the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.
The Frazier History Museum's Cool Kentucky exhibit includes the American Pearl -- the boat Kentuckian Tori Murden McClure used as she became the first woman and first American to row a boat solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Crews at Frazier ran into a similar challenge in 2020 when trying to get the 72-inch wide vessel through a 70-inch wide doorway.
