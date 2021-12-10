LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Property scams are a rare crime in Louisville, but a new tool is being introduced to protect records from thieves.
The Jefferson County Clerks Office is launching a new free system called ClerkAlert. It's a 24/7 electronic system that will alert you if someone files a record using your name or business name.
Longtime County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said her office keeps millions of deeds and mortgage records. But scammers try to get mortgage records online and then try to fraudulently file for a refinancing loan on the property.
"We haven't seen a lot of it in Louisville. And I'm happy about that, but it's always a possibility," she said.
The crime has only happened three times in 20 years in Jefferson County.
"We're trying to be proactive in working with Attorneys Generals across the United States, with the FBI, local law enforcement organizations in order to prevent that type of thing from happening in the first place," said David Summerfield, the IT director for the Clerk's Office.
The Clerk's Office has a mail notification system similar to ClerkAlert but this will provide instant notification. ClerkAlert is live for you to sign up right now. You just have to put in your name or business names and email. To sign up, click here.
