LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual free event focused on art will return to Louisville this month.
Art in the Park is being held July 21 at Central Park in Old Louisville, part of a celebration for Park and Recreation Month, which is led by the National Recreation and Park Association.
Louisville Parks and Recreation is partnering with Kentucky Shakespeare to focus on mediums of art, according to a news release. There will be arts and crafts activity stations and a mini art show. Those who want to participate in the art show can sign up here.
The event starts at 5 p.m. Grecian Mama Food Truck and Froggy's Popcorn will arrive around 6 p.m. Kentucky Shakespeare will perform "Wives of Windsor" at the Central Park amphitheater at 8 p.m.
"We believe the arts belong to everyone, and we work constantly to make theatre accessible and inclusive," Matt Wallace, producing artistic director for Kentucky Shakespeare, said in a news release. "We're delighted to be a longtime partner with Louisville Metro Government and Parks and Recreation to bring free arts experiences to our community."
The event will also include Kids' Globe, Will's Girft Shop and Will's Tavern starting at 7 p.m.
