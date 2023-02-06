LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville residents learned how to save a life on Monday.
Classes teaching hands-only CPR were held throughout the day at Chef Space on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard in the Russell neighborhood.
The free classes were provided through a partnership with Fifth Third Bank Kentucky and the American Heart Association.
Experts say about 90% of people who suffer cardiac arrest out of the hospital end up dying.
"About 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die," said Ashley Sokoler, executive director of the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana. "If performed immediately, Hands-Only CPR can double, or even triple, a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival, which is why trainings like these are so important."
More people have become interested in learning CPR since the incident with Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin last month during a game against the Bengals.
"Well, you never know," said Tiffani Jett, with Fifth Third Bank Kentucky. "You might be at work and someone might be experiencing a cardiac event. You might have a child that might be experiencing something similar, so it's always good to be prepared."
Fifth Third Bank Kentucky hopes to have another free training event this spring.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.