LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in a southern Indiana town known for its brown water now have the chance to get free, clear water.
This month, Indiana American Water is opening fire hydrants and flushing the water mains in Charlestown.
The company has been flushing the lines to reduce iron and manganese.
Customers may see discolored water and are being told to avoid doing laundry or running their dishwasher.
Indiana American Water has dropped off several pallets of water for Charlestown customers. Gallon jugs of water will be available on the square outside Charlestown City Hall from 4-6pm on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/cr7LcYpO2X— City of Charlestown (@CharlestownIN) October 19, 2020
The water company is also telling customers to run several cold water faucets at a time until the water is clear after the flushing.
The company also is handing out jugs of water to customers from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday on the square outside Charlestown City Hall.
The flushing is expected to help get rid of brown water until long-term improvements are completed.
