LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- Time is running out to visit Kentucky's largest history museum for free.
The Frazier History Museum began offering free memberships to anyone who lived in the Louisville area in October 2020. That offer ends Oct. 31.
Last year, museum officials said they wanted to offer something to all members of the community while the city re-emerged from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial unrest.
A membership includes free admission for a year, a 10% discount the museum store, 50% off parking in the Frazier Museum parking lot and a Smithsonian affiliate membership for $15.
Individuals who signed up for the free membership can renew for $20, while families can for $50. To become a member or to renew your membership, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.