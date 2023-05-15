LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A free recycling and large item disposal event is being held in Fern Creek on Saturday.
The pop-up event is being held at Fern Creek High School and Fern Creek Elementary School at 8815 Ferndale Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items have to be separated into categories like large household items, electronics, metal and appliances, household recyclables, prescription medication disposal, yard waste and passenger tires. There will also be on-site paper shredding.
Some items will not be accepted like garbage or loose debris, concrete, bricks, rocks, construction materials, items containing Freon, paint, batteries, light bulbs, hazardous waste, boats or hot tubs, tree trunks, items from businesses and trailers exceeding 10 feet.
The event is sponsored by Louisville Waste Management, Louisville Metro Department of Public Works and Metro Council.
