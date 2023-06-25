LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel at French Lick Resort suffered extensive hail damage during severe storms on Sunday evening.
The West Baden Springs Hotel is still open to guests, but its well-known atrium is closed indefinitely after hail damage.
"We are monitoring the situation closely and will keep you updated as we learn more," French Lick Resort posted on Facebook.
The southern Indiana hotel dates back to 1902 and is a National Historic Landmark. It includes golf courses, an opera house and mineral spas. The hotel has more than 240 guestrooms and 40 balcony rooms that look out at the atrium.
