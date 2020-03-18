SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - A Kentuckiana school district is in mourning following the death of two of its students.
A memorial is now set up outside the front doors of Bullitt Central High School in honor of Kyle Franke and Ethan Beichler who were killed in a crash on Sunday. Flowers, photos, and stuffed animals line the entrance to the school.
“I was, like, ‘This can’t be true. They’re not gone,'” said Abrie Ford, who is a friend of the two sophomores. “It still doesn’t feel like they’re gone.”
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Franke and Beichler where driving on state Route 44 near Proctor Lane when their car went off the road and crashed into a home. No one was in the house, but the car burst into flames upon impact.
Bullitt Central Principal Steve Miracle said the teens both played sports and never had difficulty making friends.
“Ethan was a very outgoing person. If he walked into a room he had friends,” said Miracle. “Kyle was very much the same way. He was a quieter person but very resilient.”
Beichler played basketball, and Franke was a football player.
Because school is not in session due to coronavirus concerns, a hotline has been set up for students to speak with counselors.
“It’s hard not to come together and share your memories and kind of get through the grieving process,” said Miracle.
A small gathering of students held a vigil on Sunday night and released balloons in honor of the teens.
The school wants the memorial to stay until an official assembly can be done at the school.
