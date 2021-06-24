Antonio 'Tony' Cotton

Antonio "Tony" Cotton (Source: FBI Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive exchanged gunfire with agents who were trying to arrest him in Lexington Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from FBI Louisville, agents were going to serve Antonio "Tony" Cotton with a fugitive warrant in Lexington, when "the FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton."

The agency says Cotton fled the scene and remains on the loose.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000.

Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags