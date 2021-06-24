LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive exchanged gunfire with agents who were trying to arrest him in Lexington Thursday afternoon.
According to a statement from FBI Louisville, agents were going to serve Antonio "Tony" Cotton with a fugitive warrant in Lexington, when "the FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton."
#Breaking: The FBI was in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton in Lexington, KY. The FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene. Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000. pic.twitter.com/0c8Z72etuf— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 24, 2021
The agency says Cotton fled the scene and remains on the loose.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000.
